Thieves steal cash from 70 year old woman in Chorley

A 70-year-old woman was the victim of pickpockets in Chorley on Tuesday, December 29.

While the victim was distracted at a market stall someone had taken money from her pocket at around 1.40pm.

Police want to speak to these to women in connection with a theft in Chorley

She had withdrawn money from a bank in Cleveland Street in the town centre shortly beforehand.

A police spokesman said: “Two people got away undetected.

“A second person had been shielding her friend from members of the public while she took the cash.”

Police want to speak to two women in connection with the theft.

Contact the Neighbourhood Team on 01257 246225 and quote LC-20161129-0792 with any information.