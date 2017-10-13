Thieves raid Fulwood development site

Thieves attempted to raid a building site near Fulwood overnight, say police.

Police were called to Whittingham Lane at around 11.30pm after security staff disturbed thieves who were loading up insulation material into a van and car.

Four offenders then abandoned a Ford Van and a Vauxhall Zafira and made off on foot.

A police spokesman said: "Security guards on a new development disturbed four men.

"The guards said the men then made off abandoning their vehicles.

"A drone from Lancashire Fire and Rescue was called in to help search and officers spent two-hours looking for the offenders who made off across fields.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to locate the offenders.

"Enquiries into the incident are on-going."