Thieves prey on bird sanctuary

A bird sanctuary has been forced to cancel all fundraising demonstrations after a break-in.

Volunteers at Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary in Whitestake discovered locks had been cut off three sheds when they arrived for work on the morning of Sunday, November 21.

Items taken from the charity, at the rear of Duxbury’s Garden Centre off Chain House Lane, include a petrol hedge cutter, a safe, a leaf blower, a petrol strimmer, a cordless drill, a Marshall tracking system, a Marshall receiver, two scout trackers and a Marshall micra tracker.

Sanctuary manager Andy Bilsborough said: “Thousands of pounds worth of bird-tracking GPS devices have been stolen.

“Because we’ve got no telemetry for the birds now we can’t do the displays.

“Occasionally you will get a bird that flies off during a display and without the tracker, your chances of getting them back are pretty low.

“So we just can’t take the chance and we’re really struggling now because we’re a charity and we rely on donations from displays to continue what we’re doing.”

The sanctuary currently has 90 birds of prey, some of them taken in for rehabilitation.

Mr Bilsborough said the charity will not be able to replace the stolen items itself because they were not insured.

He added: “If anyone can help us by donating or lending a suitable GPS device, we’d be really grateful.”

Lancashire Police confirmed officers had attended the scene, and believe the robbery took place between 5pm on Saturday, November 20 and 9am on Sunday, November 21.

Get in touch with the sanctuary by telephoning 01772 323323.