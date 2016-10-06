Teenager victim of robbery bid

Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Heysham.

Around 3.30pm on Monday (October 3), the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Heysham, was taking photos at Heysham Head off Barrows Lane when a male approached him from behind.

The male pushed the boy to the ground and attempted to grab the teenager’s phone.

The victim managed to defend himself and keep the phone before the attacker made off through nearby woods.

The offender is described as white, aged in his teens, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and a pair of blue Nike jogging bottoms.