Teenager threatened with machete

A hunt is on to find a machete-wielding man who tried to rob a 19-year-old student.

Police said the male student was walking along Warwick Street near Preston city centre at 5.15am today (Thursday), when he was approached by man with the weapon.

He demanded the teen hand over his valuables, but the victim fled without giving up any items and the offender, possibly in the company of a second man, made off from the scene.

Detective Constable Andy Crook, of Preston CID, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the young man and we are determined to find the person, or people, responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or have since overheard anyone talking about this incident, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

The offender is described as a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build with ginger stubble on his face. He was wearing a black hoodie.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number SA1616473.