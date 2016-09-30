Teenager subjected to ‘serious’ sex assault

Police are hunting a man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Preston.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 1am on September 18 when the victim is thought to have been led into an alleyway which runs off Wilbraham Street behind Geoffrey Street and assaulted.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident and are urging anyone who recognises him to contact police.

Detectives have also identified two girls they would like to speak to as they believe they may have valuable information that could assist with their on-going investigation.

Det Con Ian Zanelli, of Preston CID, said: “This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into this serious sexual assault is continuing and we are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

“We would urge anyone who recognises him or has any information about who he might be to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are also keen to trace the two girls as we believe they may have information that could assist with our on-going enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1612356.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.