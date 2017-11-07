Teenager stabbed in Preston

Police have appealed for help to identify a man who stabbed a teenager in the leg in an unprovoked attack.

The attack happened in Mayfield Avenue, Ingol at around 11.15pm on October 31 when the 16-year-old was walking with a friend.

Officers say a fight started in front of the pair and shortly after the man came up to the youth and stabbed him in the leg before running off.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital and treated for a serious wound.

DC Richard Shires, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information following a wounding offence in Ingol.

“The victim was walking along Mayfield Avenue with a female friend when a fight has broken out in front of them.

“An unknown suspect has then approached the victim and stabbed him in the leg with a knife, resulting in serious but not life-changing injuries. The unidentified suspect and group then ran off towards Tag Lane.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or can assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209751 quoting crime reference SA1717303.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org