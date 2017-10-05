Takeaway attacker who left Leyland man with fractured jaw is jailed

A man has been jailed for nine months over an attack outside a takeaway which left a man with facial fractures.

Owen Eric Thompson, 37, Queensway, Leyland, admitted wounding victim Adam Lewis on March 17 after rowing with him outside a kebab shop in Leyland.

He returned to the scene and punched him so hard it the blow fractured his jaw, eye socket and cheekbone.

Thompson shook and cried in the dock as the details were given in court.

Prosecuting, Emma Kehoe said the victim had gone out with his friend in the afternoon to watch rubgy before meeting up with his brother.

“The three men had a few more drinks and at about 11.30 they decided to go home,” she said. “They stopped at a local takeaway and ordered kebabs, and it was outside there they came across Mr Thompson.

“It seems Adam Lewis and the defendant engaged in some kind of confrontation. His friend told him to leave it and walk away.

“Adam Lewis did leave it and there were then comments heard from the defendant who was talking on his mobile phone and was heard to say he was having trouble with some lads.”

Thompson told the trio his “mates were coming down” and then attacked his victim.

Defending Beverley Hackett said Thompson, who started taking cannabis aged 12, had a dysfunctional childhood. She added he had shown “genuine remorse.”

Judge Simon Newell said: “Whilst I accept it was one punch it was a punch with considerable force. It was a very powerful blow against an unarmed man. It was cowardly.”