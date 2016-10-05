‘Swinging Lancashire policeman helped wife sell soiled underwear online’, hearing told

A Lancashire police officer sent sexually explicit messages and images to a colleague, a disciplinary hearing has today been told.

PC Julian Berry, a traffic officer based at Blackpool police station, sent images of himself in boxer shorts and another of his exposed penis to a special constable in May 2015.

The image was taken and sent while he was on duty.

The hearing was also told how married PC Berry had driven away from the division in which he was based to engage in a romantic relationship with another officer.

He also is alleged to have assisted his wife in running a business in which soiled underwear was sold on the internet.

Further allegations against PC Berry, heard by the panel, sitting at Leyland police station, include:

- That he spent more than 30 hours while on duty in a coffee shop at Westholme Service Station, during which time he made inappropriate remarks to staff members;

- That he made unwelcome and unsolicited approaches to women, both police colleagues and members of the public, over an 11-year period;

- That he gave a lift home, in a marked police car, to a woman he had met through the website fabswingers.com.

PC Berry was not present at the hearing and the panel was told he had not attended misconduct intervews, despite three requests to do so.

PC Berry has made no representations written or otherwise to the hearing, and has not denied any of the allegations made.

The hearing continues this afternoon.