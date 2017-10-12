Student was forced to strip by his captors after university pal betrayed him, court told

A policing student betrayed his university friend by luring him to his Preston flat where he was subjected to a degrading attack.

Karar Haider, 19, of Gale Street, Rochdale, was found guilty of false imprisonment at Preston Crown Court.

The victim’s brother was in a dispute with Rochdale man Adil Ajaib over a cancelled car insurance policy.

Ajaib, 19, and Daniaal Khan, 18, both of Exeter Street, Syed Shah, 19, of Reservoir Street, and Kashif Hussain, 18, of Mark Street - all Rochdale - admit false imprisonment.

The court heard at 10pm on March 2, the victim was in the UCLan library when Haider rang, inviting him to his flat in Moor Lane. He made no mention others were there.

Haider claimed he was threatened into making the call - but texts showed he thought his pal’s injuries were “amusing” and highlighted his involvement.

Prosecuting, Michael Brady said: “ The presence of Shah and Khan, friends of Ajaib, caused him sufficient concern that he immediately tried to leave. He was dragged back and the door locked.

Shah made a call and was heard to say, “I’ve got him” and almost straight away Ajaib and Kasif Hussain came into the room.”

He was punched as they demanded cash, and Ajaib threatened he would be raped. He was forced to strip, and threatened his fingers would be “cut off”.

Ajaib threatened to upload a degrading video of the incident unless £400 was paid.

Judge Andrew Woolman adjourned the next court hearing for Haider to February 5 next year, due to linked legal proceedings expected to take place in early 2018.