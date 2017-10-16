Stolen car crashes into bus

Police are searching for two people after a stolen car smashed into a bus in Preston this morning.

Details of the incident in the Ashton area of the city are sketchy, although the force helicopter has been called in to help in the search.

It is not known if there have been any casualties on the bus or in the car.

The collision happened at breakfast-time in Greavestown Lane near to the Larches Estate.

Police say two people ran off from the scene and a search is underway.

A spokesman for Preston Bus said: “There has been a collision in Greavestown Lane and we are assisting the police with their enquiries.

“We are not sure at this stage exactly what has happened.”