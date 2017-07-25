'Stolen' BMW pursued through Preston

Have your say

A car believed to have been stolen was pursued through Preston early this morning, say police.

Officers also discovered that the BMW was using false plates when it was spotted at around 3.30am on London Road.

According to police a short pursuit then began which was called-off after the car made off at speeds of between 60-70mph.

The car was later recovered with the help of police dogs in Chorley on Moor Road at around 4.45am.

A police spokesman said: "Patrols saw a car on London Road which was believed to be stolen and using false plates.

"A short pursuit took place for around 5 mins but was abandoned.

"The car was later recovered in Chorley and forensic teams will examine the car."

Nobody was injured during the incident.