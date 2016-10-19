Spate of vandalism sees gang smash car wing mirrors

A spate of vandalism saw a gang smash wing mirrors from multiple cars in both Clayton-le-Woods and Chorley.

It is not clear if the two incidents, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, are linked.

Chorley police reported that a group of men went on a rampage around Clayton-le-Woods smashing wing mirrors off more than 10 cars.

Vehicles were targeted in Black Croft, Meadway, Preston Road and Manor Road overnight between 2am-6am.

Meanwhile the same night another 13 cars, including a white Mercedes-Benz, also had their wing mirrors smashed in Weldbank Lane, Carr Lane and Burgh Lane in Chorley.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed that officers have arrested four teenage boys in connection with the second incident of vandalism.

Three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old from Chorley have been bailed until Friday, November 11 pending further investigation.

Police have urged eyewitnesses and residents in the area with information to come forward. The force is also looking for CCTV images.

Residents have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration at the destruction.

Savannah Whitaker said that she spotted 14 people on Weldbank lane. "My car has zero wing mirrors," she said.

Amy Pomfret said she had seen a group of ten on Meadway alone.

Two others said they saw large groups of young people on scooters on Saturday evening.

Rebecca Kellett said: "There were about eight riding around together on peds at about 10pm when I was going to Asda."

Andrew Norris added: "There was a large group of teenagers outside the BP garage on Preston Road at around 11pm."