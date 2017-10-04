South Ribble woman jailed over hate fuelled campaign of harassment against ex girlfriend

A jealous woman launched a hate fuelled campaign of harassment against her ex girlfriend after she got back with the dad of her child.

Joanna Moffat, 31, had already served a six month jail term for an arson attack on the couple’s car, threats and graffiti.

But Preston Crown Court heard shortly after her release, she repeatedly breached her restraining order by continuing to harass Donna Bamber and Ste Lewis with death threats and insults over social media and telephone.

The terrified family, who spent £200 installing CCTV at their Leyland home, even caught her driving up to their house.

Speaking after Moffat was caged for 15 months, terrified Donna, 30, said: “ I don’t think she will stop at this.”

Despite marrying another woman after their split, Moffat, of Coote Lane, Lostock Hall, continued to threaten, intimidate and insult her former flame, as well as her partner Ste Lewis, 35, and their six-year-old son.

She was jailed and given a five year restraining order in 2016 after torching their car, throwing bricks at their possessions, daubing graffiti about them and sending threatening messages.

But just weeks after her release she returned to her disturbing vendetta.

Today traumatised Donna, who has been left suffering anxiety, bravely spoke about the torment the family had suffered as her ex girlfriend begins a 15 month jail term.

She said: “ It had a massive impact on my life. I blocked her from everything and told her never to contact me again but she’s obsessed.

“She rang my voicemail with a voice changer and drove around my house in the middle of the night.

“She threatened to harm my child. She’s a sick person – who does that?

“I was scared she was going to something while I was asleep at night and I was scared for my son because she said she was going to kill us. She’s a dangerous person.

“I have thought about moving loads of times. I have had to buy a CCTV system with eight cameras.”

Moffat, who has another harassment conviction against a previous partner, admitted two charges of harassment and 10 breaches of the restraining order at Preston Crown Court and has been caged for 15 months.

Recorder Gary Woodall told her: “You began a campaign of intimidation against your former partner, initially involving arson, criminal damage, threatening phone calls and the like. It’s clear you did not come to terms with the separation and that led to harassment - the same type of offence for which you are to be sentenced now.

“You were made subject to a restraining order prohibiting you contacting the victims for five years. Having served that sentence you were released but it’s clear you didn’t learn your lesson.”