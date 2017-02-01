Solicitor's killer wife continues legal attempts to clear name

A killer wife is continuing her bid to appeal her conviction and sentence – despite being refused by a court.

Dad-of-one David Edwards, 51, of Parkers Wood Close, Chorley, was found dead in August 2015 – the day after he returned from a holiday to Spain with killer bride Sharon Edwards, 42.

The mum-of-four, who inflicted a knife wound to his heart, was jailed for 20 years last March after being found guilty of his murder by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

She gave notice of her intent to appeal her conviction and sentence last May – which the Court of Appeal subsequently refused in November.

But a spokesman for the

Judiciary Office has revealed she made a renewed application to appeal in December.

He said: “This means there will be a hearing to consider whether to grant permission. As yet there is no date for when this will be.”

It remains unclear what grounds Edwards is citing for the appeal.

Government guidance states defendants can normally only appeal if something went ‘wrong’ at the trial, such as if an important court procedure wasn’t followed properly, or if there is new evidence, such as a witness who was not at the original trial.

Mum-of-four Edwards, who had a history of attacking partners, had denied intentionally stabbing the well-known solicitor just weeks after their wedding in Las Vegas, insisting he accidentally “walked onto” the blade after she took it from him. But she was convicted by a jury.

David’s death prompted a outcry about domestic violence against men and has led to awareness campaigns and fundraising bids.