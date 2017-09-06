Shop worker threatened with 'handgun' during robbery on Friargate

A lone shop worker fought off a robber using a stool after he was threatened with what was described as a 'handgun' in Preston, say police.

The incident happened at around 2:35am on Tuesday, September 5 at a convenience store - Mace Express on Friargate.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the robbery PIC: Lancs Police

Detectives say a man entered the store and produced what is described as a handgun and threatened the lone shop worker to hand over cash.

The shop worker refused to hand over the cash, held up a stool and the offender then left empty handed.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following the incident.

DC Paul Gilfoyle from Preston CID said: “I must commend the shop employee who handled the situation in a calm manner in what would have been an extremely frightening and stressful situation.

“I would like to reassure the public that we don’t think that the firearm device was viable and thankfully the worker was unharmed.

“I am asking anyone who recognises this man to come forward. Similarly, if you think you saw him in the lead up to the incident or you have any information that could help, please speak to us.”

The offender is described as white, in his early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing sunglasses and a black hooded jacket and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information can contact us on 07816 214128 or 01772 209796. If they fail to get an answer they can ring quoting log reference 0083 of September 5th.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.