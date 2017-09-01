Sex attacker who preyed on lone women in Preston jailed

A pervert who preyed on lone women in broad daylight in Preston has been jailed for a year.

Romanian national Codrin Schroder was living in Elgin St, Plungington, Preston when he sexually assaulted women around the city.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty of three charges at Preston Magistrates' Court relating to attacks on April 1, May 6 and May 13 this year.

His victims, who were 20, 21 and 22 years old, correctly identified him in a police Viper parade after reporting the assaults to Lancashire Police

The bench committed him to Preston Crown Court to be sentenced.

The trial was told on April 1 at 12.55pm he followed a woman along Elcho Street, Preston and grabbed her from behind, groping her bottom.

Schroder, who is understood to have a girlfriend, targeted another lone woman on May 6 when, at 4.45pm he pushed a woman against a wall on Milner Street, Preston and put his hand between her legs.

The victim pushed him away and shouted at him.

The court heard Schroder smiled and walked away.

Just days later, on May 13, this time at 3.45pm he got off his pushbike, blocked the path of a jogger in Moor Park.

He put one hand on her shoulder and the other on her thigh.

But the terrified woman was able to pull herself free and Schroder cycled away.

Judge Robert Altham jailed him for a total of a year - four months for each attack.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offender's register for 10 years and is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.