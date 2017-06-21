School pupil raises a smile with St Annes police officers

A Lytham Primary School pupil brought a smile to police officers' faces with a random act of kindness in the wake of the Manchester bombings, say police.

Sam Nelson told his mum he wanted to do something to help the police feel better following the terrorist incident.

Sam Nelson delivered three boxes of doughnuts to police officers

The "positive" eight-year-old, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was born at just 28 weeks, decided to take three boxes of doughnuts to officers at St Annes police station.

His mum Zoe Nelson said: "We were talking about the bombing and Sam said he wanted to do something for the police.

"He's such a positive child and he wanted to make things a little better for the officers by taking along some doughnuts to the station.

"The officers were really touched by the gesture and said it had been great for their morale to know that young children valued their work."

Sam is now completing another treadmill challenge

Officers were keen to recognise Sam's thoughtfulness and arranged a surprise day out in a police 4x4 vehicle.

A police spokesman who described Sam as an "inspiration" said: "Following the recent terror attacks, Sam, approached one of our officers and gave him three packets of doughnuts and said - 'I like the Police and I wanted to cheer you up and make you smile.'

"All Sam wanted was a photo with one of our officers, well, we thought we could do better than that.

"We took a 4x4 police vehicle and took Sam for a little spin. To say he was excited is an understatement.

Sam was thrilled to meet police officers

"We also took a bag containing a police cadet cap and t-shirt and other goodies."

Sam, who is described by his mother as "always smiling", has now been inspired by his experience to run a treadmill challenge to help fire fighters who have been affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

His mother said: "Sam struggles to go on the treadmill due to his physical difficulties. But he is really positive. He had a cast put on his leg recently and the first thing he asked was if he could continue with his challenge.

"The challenge really helps him to keep moving."

Sam enjoyed his treat courtesy of St Annes police officers

Sam has already completed a challenge which raised £350 for a 'buddy bench' - where lonely children can sit in order to make friends at his school.