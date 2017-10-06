SCAM ALERT: Con artists target elderly in Garstang

Police have issued a warning after residents in Garstang were targeted in a scam.

Elderly residents reported receiving calls on October 5 from con artists claiming to be from the HMRC.

The callers attempted to extort large money claiming that the receiver of the call owed between £900 and £6,000 to the government agency.

A spokesman for the police said: "A large number of calls have been made to elderly residents in Garstang today stating they are from HMRC.

"The call is made from a mobile phone ending in ....0821.

"The caller states the residents owe money ranging from £900 - £6000.

"This is a scam so please be vigilant and speak to friends, relatives and neighbours and warn them about the calls and please do not pass any bank details to these callers."

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should report it to the police on 101.