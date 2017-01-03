Rooftop jewellery shop raider faces new sentence date

The sentencing of a burglar who broke into a Preston jewellery shop through the roof is adjourned to January 31.

Mark Bentley, 52, of Woodplumpton Road, Ashton, Preston, admitted a single count of burglary after his heist prompted the closure of a Preston street - and the retirement of one of the city’s longest serving jewellers.

Readers were shocked by the double rooftop raid on November 20, which led to frustrated businessman Norman Oldfield vowing to quit after 66 years in the jewellery trade.

At the time the £8,000 break in was discovered, Lune Street had to be closed as officers climbed onto the building’s roof to inspect it.

After clearing up the initial mess, Mr Oldfield was called back to his shop to find intruders had re-visited the premises, brazenly using the same ladders to climb in for a second go.