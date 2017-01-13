Robbery victim loses pictures of baby son

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Bamber Bridge today.

Around 12.25am, a 35-year-old man was walking past the entrance to St Saviour’s Church on Church Road when he was approached by three men.

One of the males demanded the victim’s phone before punching him in the face. The victim attempted to defend himself but was punched by a second man causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim had a green Nokia Lumia mobile phone, a silver chain (pictured) and a set of blue Adidas headphones taken during the incident.

He suffered facial injuries and later attended hospital.

The first offender is described as a white male, 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, of large build, aged 18 to 20-years-old. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers and possibly had facial hair on his chin.

The second attacker is described as a white male, 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, of slim build, aged 18 to 20-years-old with short hair. He was wearing a blue tracksuit and light blue Adidas trainers. The man had an Eastern European accent.

Det Sgt Jerry Sturgess, of Preston CID, said: “This was a nasty and completely unprovoked attack on a male walking home from work.

“He has been left with nasty facial injuries and is particularly upset as the stolen mobile phone contained pictures of his newborn son.

“I urge anyone with any information at all to please to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact Preston Police on 101 quoting log reference 0033 of January 13.