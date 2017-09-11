Robber raids three Bispham businesses at knife-point

A robber armed with a knife and scissors held-up three businesses in a series of terrifying raids in Bispham, say police.

The incidents all happened within a 10 minute window on Sunday September 10 at the Mccolls on Norbreck Road, Imagination hairdressers on Bispham Road and Bargain Select on Holmfield Road.

Police scrambled to reports of the robbery on Norbreck Road

Residents saw helicopters and a large police presence, including sniffer dogs, in the area as officers scrambled to reports of the crimes.

Police officers say that the offender is reported to have entered the shops and threatened staff with a knife or scissors.

Officers were called to the robbery at the Mccolls Norbreck Road where a 25 year-old man was arrested.

A spokesman for the police said: "There were three robberies conducted at knife-point in close proximity to each other. The good news is that a suspect has been arrested.

"As a result of a sting officers deployed to the area arrested an individual on suspicion of those incidents.

"But it was an exceptional arrest made possible by the police working hand-in-hand with members of the public.

"The investigation is still in its infancy and at this stage and we are unable to confirm any further details."

Councillor Luke Taylor, who witnessed the robber being apprehended from his home on Sandhurst Avenue, said: "We heard the helicopters above and saw the police cars going past.

It went quiet for about an hour and as we were looking out of the window this fellow in a high-vis jacket jumped around the back of the fire station and down Sandhurst Avenue and down the side of the flats at the end.

"A police man jumped out of his van and followed him round to the flats.

"The police dogs turned up and more police cars.

""He was obviously hiding somewhere.

"The police went past our house. Ten minutes after that they came out with him in cuffs.

"The police certainly dealt with it very well considering he was armed. They put their lives on the line for local people and got it under control. Every credit to them."

A 25 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

