Robber behind terrifying Preston shop gun hold up was foiled after police traced his can of bubblegum pop

A robber who subjected a shopkeeper to a terrifying ordeal when he pulled the trigger of an imitation handgun has been jailed for four and a half years.

Anthony Eastham, 25, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, struck at Mace Express shop on Friargate, Preston - but met his match when brave shopkeeper, Mohammed Miah, fought back by hurling a stool at him.

Eastham with gun - and incriminating pop

Eastham tried to disguise himself using sunglasses and a hood before pointing the realistic BB gun weapon at the worker on September 5.

But the bungling robber was caught within hours when police traced a can of bubblegum pop he was holding to a nearby shop - where CCTV showed his full face as he casually bought the drink - minus his disguise - moments before the robbery.

He admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Prosecuting, Kim Obrusik said: “Mr Miah had been working since 11pm and had only been working at that store for a few weeks.

“At 2.30am he was alone when he was alerted to a male entering the store by the beeping of the door. He saw a man enter with a hood over his head and sunglasses which he thought was unusual at 2am.

“He demanded cash.

“The male was holding a can of bubblegum pop in his left hand. At that point he believed he was joking and smiled at him.

“He replied: “You think I’m joking. He then pulled out what the victim believed to be a real gun and pointed it towards him.

“He describes becoming very scared and freezing in fear as he realised it was not a joke.”

The courageous worker feared he would die as Eastham pulled the trigger, but it made a metallic sound and did not discharge.

The worker threw a stool at him and he left.

Judge Andrew Woolman said: “These are serious offences, seemingly much more serious than the ones you’ve committed before.

“It was an appalling incident and you gained nothing because Mr Miah was so brave - but you frightened him to death.”

Defending, Philip Holden described the offence as “amateur”.