Restaurant will take action over mouse in curry claim

A Ribble Valley Indian restaurant owner has instructed his solicitors to start court proceedings against a customer who claimed to have discovered a mouse in their food while enjoying a curry at the award-winning restaurant.

The claim, which was posted on the social media site Facebook this week, as was a photo of a mouse in a plate of food, has been widely viewed and shared causing tremendous distress to Shajan owner Mr Mohammed Ali.

The post and photo has subsequently been removed from Facebook.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Ali today, his solicitor Mr Michael Corrigan, of Farleys solicitors, Blackburn, said: “This is a malicious act by a person with a grudge against the restaurant and we will be taking court proceedings against them with the view to claiming damages.”

He added that someone who had shared the photo of the mouse on Facebook had subsequently contacted the restaurant to apologise.

Her post on Facebook reads: “Apparently that mouse was planted according to the comments, so I apologise to everyone. I can’t believe someone would actually go that far.

“I will be personally calling the restaurant to apologise.”

Mr Corrigan said that, on the flip side, the incident had seen Mr Ali and the restaurant, which has been awarded a five rating under the national food hygiene scheme, receive a tremendous amount of support on Facebook.

Mr Ali has been in the Curry business since 1980 and established Shajan Indian Restaurant at Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, in 1992.

It started off as a small 85 seater, but due to its increased popularity it has had to be extended three times to its current 205 capacity excluding the lounge.

The popular restaurant has been nominated and won the BCA best Indian restaurant in the North West twice in a row.