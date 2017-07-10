Residents in Penwortham should check homes after vandals strike

Properties in Penwortham have been targeted by vandals spraying graffiti overnight, say police.

Officers said that two men were detained after police discovered they were in possession of cans of spray paint following reports of "suspicious" behaviour.

A search by police found that several properties in the Crookings Lane/ Liverpool Road area had been tagged or had abusive language written on them.

Police are now asking residents in the area to check their properties for damage.

A spokesman said: "Patrols in the Crookings Lane/ Liverpool Road area of Penwortham responded to reports of two suspicious males.

"On arriving at scene the Immediate Response officers, along with #Team2TacOps and Lancashire Police Dog Unit officers detained the males who were found in possession of cans of spray paint.

"On searching the local area patrols have found a number of vehicles and properties that have been 'tagged' or had abusive language written on them and as a result the males were taken into custody.

"Residents in the area should check their property and if they find any graffiti get in touch."

Anyone who finds graffiti should call 101 quoting LC-20170710-0153.