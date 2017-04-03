Red distress flare fired near Rossall sea defences

A coastguard rescue team was scrambled after a red flare was fired near Rossall sea defences.

Members of the public reported seeing a distress flare being fired near Rossall sea defences at around 4.30pm on Sunday, April 2, say the coastguard.

Further reports from witnesses said that two children were spotted running away from the scene.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "A flare was fired on Sunday afternoon in what appeared to be a 'false alert with malicious intent'.

"A team from Fleetwood carried out a search of the area around Fleetwood Hospital and further reports suggested that children were seen running away from the scene.

"The team found an empty casing from the flare inland and stood down.

"As far as the coastguard are concerned, we will always assume that someone is in distress if a flare is fired until we can prove otherwise.

"This can involve a large amount of resources when conducting land and sea searches.

"If a flare is set off as a hoax or unknowingly for example on bonfire night, this can divert resources away from real incidents putting lives in danger.

"Members of the public should, however, always report instances of flares being set off to the coastguard."