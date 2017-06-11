'Record breaking' driver finally brought to a halt

Police say a driver whose exploits on the streets of Preston caused a record number of complaints has been taken off the road

Officers pulled over the silver Mercedes in Garstang Road on Friday morning.

Road police officers posted a picture of the car on social media, claiming to have seized the vehicle, which is understood to have gained notoriety in a YouTube.

A Preston Police spokesman said: "We had a number of complaints coming in recently across Preston regarding the manner in which this vehicle was driven."