Raging Preston homeless patient jailed for spitting at officers

A raging patient assaulted, spat at and racially abused medics and police officers as they tried to help him.

Michael Bailey, 39, who currently lives in a homeless hostel in Preston, was being tended to by paramedics on New Hall Lane, Preston, when he began to punch them, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

He suffered a seizure which left him unconscious, and was put into an ambulance as police arrived to reports of the assault at 8.25pm on August 8.

Magistrates heard Bailey was handcuffed and taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance, but came to and started lashing out.

Prosecuting, Tracy Yates said at A&E he gave racist abuse to police and a medic.

She said: “He was shouting and swearing and was placed in restraints. He continued to shout and swear and officers had to restrain him until he was given medication. At 12.15am the sedative wore off. He became aggressive and had to be restrained in the resuscitation room.

“He spat in the police officer’s face. The officer gave him an open palmed strike to the face to deter him from spitting again.”

Defending, Sephton Lee said: “He was not in a good place. He’s been shocked by these incidents as he has previous incidents of assault. He bitterly regrets his actions.”

District Judge Jane Goodwin jailed him for eight weeks.