Pupils mourn pet chicken killed by heartless burglars

Pupils at a primary school are said to be “distressed” after heartless burglars killed one of their two pet chickens.

Police believe the intruders climbed over the roof and into a quad area at Fishwick Primary in Preston before attacking the bird with a broom handle.

The chicken was found dead when staff opened up after the weekend. Its companion in the school henhouse was unharmed.

“It has been very distressing for the children and the staff too,” said head teacher Mrs Vicki Conway.

“We had to tell the children that one of the chickens had died, but we didn’t want to go into details. They were very upset.”

The break-in happened between 5.30pm on Friday September 9 and 7am on Monday September 12.

It is believed the raiders moved CCTV cameras before climbing over the roof to get into the quad area. Once in they took paint from the reception class and squirted it on walls and windows.

“There wasn’t any graffiti, it was just sprayed around,” said Mrs Conway. “We don’t think they stole anything. There are normally two chickens in the quad and the surviving one has gone to a farm for a while.”

A police spokesperson said: “There were eggs and paint thrown at windows.

“They opened the henhouse and it looks like one of the birds was attacked with a broom handle.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 243 of September 12.