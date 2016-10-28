Probe launched as poorly woman falls victim to sneak in burglar

Police are appealing for information after a burglar sneaked into the home of a woman with a life threatening illness in Brinscall, Chorley.

Images of a man have been released by officers who are asking anyone with information to contact them.

DC Warren Gibson of Lancashire Police, said: "The offender stole a purse and contents. The victim is seriously ill with life changing illness and is undergoing intensive treatment.

"The male in question was believed to be selling items as part of an offender rehabilitation programme."

The sneak in burglary happened on October 5.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.