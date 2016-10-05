Prisoner goes on the run

Police need help tracing a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Paul Bogin, 48, of Carnforth, went missing from the prison on Tuesday, October 4 at around 8pm, while serving a sentence of 876 days for burglary at a dwelling, stealing from shops and stallsand failing to appear at court.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with grey hair and various tattoos including the letters ‘BFC’ on his right hand, a spider web on his right elbow, a swallow on his left hand and a panther.

He has links to Manchester and Cumbria.

DS Angela Grey, of the local Intelligence Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace Bogin and we would urge anybody with information about his whereabouts to make contact with us as soon as possible.

“He has committed a number of offences in the past and has a history of violence so we would urge the public not to approach him if they see him, but to contact us to let us know his whereabouts.”

Anybody with information is asked to email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively police can be contacted on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.