Prisoner goes missing

Police are trying to trace a 44-year-old prisoner who has absconded from Kirkham Open Prison.

Thomas Henderson went missing yesterday morning from the jail where he is serving a sentence of three years and one month for burglary.

He is described as white, 5ft 2in tall of a small build and has tattoos on his legs and shoulders.

He has links to the Blackpool and Newcastle areas.

DC David Kerigan said: “I would urge anyone who has seen Henderson or has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 840 of October 25.