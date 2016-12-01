Prison workers accused of misconduct

Two employees at HMP Wymott in Leyland have appeared in court accused of a conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

Jennifer Forshaw, 28, who worked as a teacher for the prison service, is accused of committing misconduct by having an affair with an inmate, who has not been named.

The brunette, of Barnsley Street, Wigan, indicated not guilty pleas to charges of misconduct in public office and conveying a list B prohibited article - a mobile phone - into prison and conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

Prison officer Emma Blake, 28, also of Barnsley Street, Wigan, has been charged with conspiracy with Forshaw to commit misconduct in public office by failing to disclose to a supervisor that she knew an inmate had a mobile phone and had contact with a person outside the prison.

The blonde, wearing a black suit, spoke only to confirm her details.

The pair stood side by side in Preston Magistrates' Court as the brief hearing took place.

District Judge Jane Goodwin refused an attempt to prevent the women's addresses being published.

The court heard the offences are alleged to have been committed at HMP Wymott Prison in Leyland between May and June.

Blake's defence solicitor said her case centred around a "total denial of the facts" and that the interpretation of one text recovered from her phone was disputed.

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court where both women will appear on January 3.

Both were granted conditional bail not to contact each other or two named witnesses.