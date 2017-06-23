Preston woman caged for girlfriend attack

A violent woman who attacked her girlfriend when she broke off their abusive relationship has been jailed for 20 months.

After a swearing outburst in the dock at Preston Crown Court, Cheryl Hesketh, 22, of Mark Close, Penwortham, refused to be addressed by Judge Robert Altham during her sentencing and had to be taken down to the cells to calm down.

On her return the redhead, who wore a gold crucifix, was sent to prison and given a five year restraining order to protect her victim.

The court was told how the victim had suffered a broken rib during a previous assault in November last year and had ended the relationship.

But on November 26, following text exchanges, Hesketh turned up at her accommodation and hurled glass objects at her, causing a nasty head wound.

Hesketh, whose mum watched from the public gallery, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting, David James said: “At 9pm without any prompting or invitation this defendant barged into her property. She asked why she was there and the reply was: “Because I am.”

“She attacked her, pushing back onto her bed with the victim blacking out for a short time.

“She had tried to fight back by grabbing the defendant’s neck but was pushed further and described falling back onto the bed and banging her head which caused her to pass out.

“She came to against the wall. At that point the defendant threw a glass Yankee candle at her.

“That hit the wall and smashed to the side of her. This defendant then picked up a cup which she threw, which struck her on the forehead. It resulted in a 2.5cm cut.

The court heard Hesketh rang an ambulance and tried to harm herself with a shard of glass at the scene.

She was aggressive after her arrest and at the police station, and was observed banging her head against the wall of the cell.

The woman had the wound closed by medics at Royal Preston Hospital using glue and steristrips.

Jailing her, Judge Altham said: “It’s a nasty gash.”