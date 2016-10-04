Preston sex attack probe: Men arrested

Two men who were wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Preston have been found.

Detectives launched an appeal to find Daniel Ross, 19, and Carl Atkinson, 20, following the incident which is alleged to have taken place overnight between Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21.

Daniel Ross, 19, of Greenthorn Crescent, Preston and Carl Atkinson, 20, of Arnside Road, Preston were arrested on Sunday, October 2 and charged in connection with the incident yesterday (Monday, October 3).

They were remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.

Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.