Preston primary school targeted by vandals

A Preston primary school, which provides special education for vulnerable children, may have to close for repairs if it continues to be damaged by trespassers, say police.

Acorns Primary School, which is located in Moor Park just off Blackpool Road, has been badly damaged by youths climbing onto its roof over the last few weeks.

Police officers say that the school, which provides special education for vulnerable children aged 2 – 11, is now suffering from leaks which is putting its pupils at risk.

A police spokesman said: "Over the last couple of weeks mainly on weekends, youths have been trespassing on the premises of Acorns Primary School, Moor Park. Once inside, they have been putting themselves at risk by going onto the roof of the school.

"As a result of this, the tiles on the roof have been damaged which is causing water to leak into the structure of the school, putting the pupils inside at risk. If the extent of the damage gets worse, the school will have to consider closing until the damage is repaired.

"We strongly suggest that anyone who considers trespassing on any school premises thinks about their own safety and the possible effects it has on the wider community.

"If anyone has any information, please contact either myself PCSO Bridge or PC Clark."

Anyone with information should contact the officers in charge of the case at the following e-mail addresses: 7559@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 3170@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

The school has been contacted for comment.