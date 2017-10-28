Preston postman accused of five counts of rape

A Preston postman has appeared in court charged with a raft of sexual offences, including raping a child.

Geoffrey Lias, 50, of Oak Street, Preston, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in Wales last week charged with fourteen historical sexual offences, including five of raping a young girl.

The offences are alleged to have taken place more than ten years ago in Haverfordwest.

Lias, previously of Dark Street, Haverfordwest, appeared to confirm his name and address and to make an application for bail.

He was represented by duty solicitor Mike Kelleher of Red Kite Law on behalf of Kellocks Solicitors of Preston.

CPS prosecutor, Vaughan Pritchard-Jones asked Magistrates to revoke bail and transfer the case to Swansea Crown Court.

On behalf of the defendant Mr Kelleher argued in favour of bail continuing on the same conditions as before.

Magistrates took just five minutes to decide that bail would be denied, the chairman of the bench said: “You are remanded in custody until 21 November 2017 when you will appear at Swansea Crown Court. We believe there is a risk that you will fail to surrender, that you may commit further offences, and we need to remand you for your own protection. We believe this because of the seriousness of the offences.”