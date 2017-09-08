Preston Police appeal following damage to Bruccianis restaurant in Fishergate

Preston Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to after the front of Bruccianis restaurant on Fishergate in Preston was damaged.

The incident is believed to have happened between 12.45am and 1.05am on August 19, when around £1,200 worth of damage was caused to the front awning.



As part of the investigation, officers would like to speak to the three men and one woman who appear in the CCTV.



PCSO Ste Connolly, of Preston Police, said: “We would like to identify the people pictured in these CCTV images as we believe they may be able to help with our enquiries. If you recognise them or indeed, if you were in the area and saw the damage being caused, we would like to hear from you.”



Anybody with information is asked to contact us as soon as possible on 01772 209738, quoting log number 748