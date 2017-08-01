Preston Police appeal following attempted burglary in Ribbleton

Have your say

Preston Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Ribbleton on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Police were called at around 3.40am to reports of several men attempting to break into Quicksave Express in Longridge Road.

The men had arrived in a dark coloured vehicle and removed metal shutters before being disturbed.

PC Lauren Holt, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating an attempted burglary in Ribbleton.

“Up to four men have targeted a supermarket before being disturbed and making off.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who can assist with our enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1710500.