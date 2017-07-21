Preston pensioner robbed on his way home from his 80th birthday celebrations

An elderly man has been left too afraid to go out at night after being robbed by two drug addled women.

Francis Libreri had been enjoying a pint and a half of lager at a social club, but his celebrations were ruined by drug-addled Gayle Oakey and Amanda Small, both 42, who pounced as he made his way home.

They grabbed Mr Libreri’s arms as he went to the bus stop at 8.15pm on September 5, Preston Crown Court heard.



Oakey, of Beachley Road, Ingol, and Small, of Avenham Road, Preston, were jailed for 34 months and 23 months respectively after admitting robbery.



Prosecuting, Steve Wild said: “He had only drank a pint and a half of lager and was not drunk.



“He was approached from behind by the defendants. They began to search his pockets.”



Three men in a car and two sisters saw what was happening and challenged the duo, who walked off.



The women let the pensioner sit in their car to recover and he noticed his phone had been stolen.



In a statement he said: “I’m scared to go out and to leave my house at night.



“I’m reliant on my son James to go out and perform tasks on my behalf.”



In an interview Oakey said she was “simply helping Mr Libreri” at the time, while Small denied the robbery, claiming she had walked away from the incident.



Both women later pleaded guilty to robbery.