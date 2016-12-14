Preston mother of the bride glassed on daughter’s hen do

A MOTHER of the bride who had a glass bottle smashed over her head on her daughter’s hen do has spoken out after seeing her attacker walk free from court.

Charlotte Kirby, 25, viciously hurled the bottle towards Lisa Robinson’s head just two weeks before her daughter Rachel Catildi’s big day.

Lisa with her two daughters (L-R) the bride Rachel Catildi and Natasha

Kirby launched the attack after being told she could not come into the private area of a club booked for Rachel’s special night on October 2.

Lisa, 47, was left bleeding and unconscious on the floor of Popworld in Preston, while her attacker ran away – only to be chased down by two of Rachel’s devoted hens.

Kirby, from Preston, pleaded guilty to wounding and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court but avoided jail after being given a 14-month sentence suspended for two years.

Mother-of-one Kirby – who has previously been cautioned for throwing a glass at an ex-partner – sat crying in the dock as Judge Robert Altham told her she had been out “looking for trouble” and had “persistently wanted to get into the private party”.

While Kirby can now return home, Lisa, from Preston, is still suffering from the effects of the attack.

Speaking after the sentence, Lisa – who is also mum to Natasha, 24 and 11-year-old Kenny – admitted she felt “disappointed” that her attacker wasn’t sent to prison.

Lisa said: “She could have killed somebody – she could have killed me and taken me away from my family.

“I am disappointed that she wasn’t sent down.”

Describing the incident on that fateful night and the pain she felt when the bottle hit her head, Lisa said it was “unimaginable”.

She said: “I was in terrible, terrible pain when I woke up. It was pain like I’ve never felt before.

“I’ve now got problems with my vision; I still can’t see properly. I’ve been back to the doctors with a tingling feeling in my head on a couple of occasions.

“They can’t say how long that’s going to last.”

Despite the wonderful wedding Lisa and her family went on to have on October 21, both her and bride Rachel, 26, have been left with a feeling of resentment the hen do was ruined.

Lisa said: “Rachel had been to Magaluf with her friends for her big hen do and I hadn’t wanted to do that – I wouldn’t have been able to keep up.

“So this night out was the only time I had to celebrate my daughter’s upcoming marriage and we can’t help but feel like that special event was taken away from us.

“Before it happened we had a meal and had driven around in a limousine and we do hang on to those early bits of the night that were so lovely.

“But for this girl to ruin such a wonderful evening after no confrontation and because she felt some kind of drunken anger is unforgivable.”

Lisa, who owns a garage with husband, Ken Robinson, continued: “This girl asked one of the hens if she could come in and join us and obviously she was told no.

“She went away but then when I looked again I saw she was talking to Natasha, asking if she could come in.

“I walked over to Natasha and told her to come back in and told this girl that she couldn’t join us.

“There was no argument, she didn’t put up a fight, there was no confrontation. I turned around and that’s when I felt the bottle on the back of my head.

“I was aware that I was falling and then I woke up to paramedics surrounding me.”

Lisa was later told that Kirby had tried to escape the club without being seen but one of the hens saw her leave.

Two of the girls then gave chase and caught Kirby trying to get into a nearby block of flats.

One hen tackled her to the ground and the other sat on her so she couldn’t escape and they waited until police came to apprehend Kirby.

Lisa said: “She completely and utterly ruined the night. Rachel was so upset.”

Kirby must complete 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 days in rehabilitation for anger management and has a 20 week curfew between the hours of 10pm - 6am.