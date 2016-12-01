Preston man wanted in connection with robbery at post office

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery at a post office in Rishton.

Jason Yarwood, 40, from Preston was charged with conspiracy to steal following a robbery which happened at the Post Office on High Street on June 5, 2015.

He was due to appear at Burnley Crown Court on November 24 but failed to attend and a bench warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

DI Simon Upton said: “A warrant has been issued for Yarwood’s arrest and enquiries are on-going to find him. I would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Yarwood can contact police on 101.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

