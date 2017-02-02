Preston man suffers fractured eye socket after trying to stop dog attack

A man suffered a fractured eye socket after he tried to stop a dog from being attacked by its owner.

The victim, 58, from Preston, walked along Church Street on Friday, 27 January when he witnessed a man and woman arguing at the junction with Grimshaw Street at around 9pm, say police.

The offender, who had a dog, kicked the animal and the victim approached the couple to stop the attack. After briefly speaking to each other, the victim was knocked to the floor and assaulted leaving him with a fractured eye socket.

DC Corina Barton from Preston CID said: “The victim is an animal lover and only approached the male as he was upset at the treatment of the dog.

“He received a significant injury as a result of the attack.

“If you saw this man and woman with the dog or you witnessed the assault, please get in touch."

Police have released a picture of the victim who was was wearing a distinctive light and dark blue jacket with red flashes in the hope that someone may remember seeing him.

The male suspect is described as white, around 6ft, of proportionate build, with short, dark hair, stubble. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and jeans.

The woman is said to be white, around 5ft 5ins, of proportionate build with blonde or fair hair. She was wearing a parka type jacket.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1266 of January 27th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.