Preston man left partner bleeding and suffering a fractured arm after throwing a baby gate at her

A woman was left with a fractured arm and gash to her head after her partner hurled a metal baby gate at her.

Jamie Kirkham, 18, of Chester Road, Deepdale, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where he admitted a charge of assaulting his partner at a house in Preston in the early hours of August 26.

She was later treated at the Royal Preston Hospital where medics glued a cut to her head, and found a bone in her arm had been cracked.

Philippa White, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and the complainant had been in a relationship for two and a half years.

“She describes that they went out on August 25 with friends to celebrate a birthday. Both had been drinking and she says they were out until 2am. They then walked home together.

“She describes after that point her recollection becomes somewhat hazy and she doesn’t know if that’s because of the drinking or her head injury.

“She describes she didn’t remember getting home but remembers being in bed and the defendant being in the room shouting.

“She decided to leave and try to go to her mothers but recalls him standing in front of the front door.

“The couple had a baby gate for their dog. At some point it has become broken, and the defendant has thrown the baby gate and its connected just behind her right ear causing a cut. She went outside and sat between two parked cars.”

The court heard the victim only realised she was bleeding when police arrived, following a call from Kirkham saying there had been an “accident”.

She was taken to hospital by an ambulance and X-rayed.

Defending, Ivan Dickinson said: “It’s a prompt early guilty plea.

“He states his partner fell over the gate breaking it and in a fit of anger he’s thrown the gate, not directly at her, but it hit her and resulted in that injury.”

The bench imposed a 12 month conditional discharge with 60 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.