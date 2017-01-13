Preston man jailed for six years after drugs arrest

A 26 year old man from Preston was today sentenced to six years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

As a result of an on-going investigation into the supply of drugs in the area, Zainul James was arrested by officers at Preston Train Station on October 10 last year.

Nathan Gairns,

On his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a half kilo of high purity cocaine with a street value of around £100,000.

Following James’ arrest, two more people, Nathan Gairns, 31 from Manchester and Leanne Quinn, 27 from Preston were also arrested.

On the December 7, at Preston Crown Court, the three defendants pleaded guilty; Zainul James and Nathan Gairns to conspiracy to supply Cocaine and Leanne Quinn to assisting an offender.

Gairns and Quinn were sentenced alongside James today with Gairns being handed four years and Quinn with ten months imprisonment.

Leanne Quinn,

Detective Inspector Pete Danby of Preston Police said; “The arrest of these individuals and the recovery of a significant amount of Class A drugs was the result of a targeted policing operation.

“The guilty pleas offered up by James, Gairns and Quinn were the result of overwhelming evidence gathered against them.

“The supply and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in Lancashire and we will continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to our communities in this way“