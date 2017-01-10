Preston man banned from retail park

A man from Fulwood has been banned from Churchill Way Retail Park after threatening staff with violence, say police.

Josh Murray, 18, of Harrison Road, Fulwood, has been banned from Churchill Way Retail Park in Leyland for 18 months.

The restraining order was handed to Josh Murray at Preston Magistrate's Court following his conviction for using threatening, abusive words or behaviour towards staff members at the retail park, say police.

According to police, a breach of the order could lead to him being sent to prison for up to 5 years and/or fined.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: "We are committed to tackling this type of crime and anti-social behaviour across South Ribble and we will seek to target those who choose to upset and intimidate those in our community who are lawfully going about their daily business.

"If you see Murray in breach of his order please call police on 999.

"If you are suffering from anti-social behaviour please let us know about it. If you don't tell us you are suffering we can't help you, don't suffer in silence. Call us on 101 or visit Leyland Police Station Enquiry Desk which is open daily between 9-8pm."