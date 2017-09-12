Preston man appears in court over theft from city centre jewellers

A 19 year-old man has appeared in court accused of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and stealing a diamond ring from a Preston jewellers.
Kiama Guy, 19, of Victoria Parade, Preston appeared before Preston magistrates on September 11.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.
Guy entered a not guilty plea to the charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.
His case was referred for trial by jury at Preston Crown Court.
Guy was remanded in custody until he next appears on September 18.
