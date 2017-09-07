Preston man Anthony Eastham, 25, charged in connection with attempted armed robbery

A 25 year old man from Preston has been charged following an attempted armed robbery.

It comes after a lone shop worker was held up at a Preston City Centre convenience store in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Anthony Eastham of Fishergate Hill was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with attempted robbery and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

According to Lancashire Constabulary, an intruder entered Mace Express on Friargate and 'produced what is described as a handgun and threatened the lone shop worker to hand over cash' at 2:35am on Tuesday, September 5.

The shop worker refused to hand over the cash, held up a stool and the offender then left empty handed.