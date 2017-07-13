Preston home targeted in arson attack

A Preston home has been seriously damaged after it was deliberately targeted in an arson attack, say police.

Detectives say that at around 3pm on Saturday July 8, someone entered the terraced house on Wellington Road via the back door, before starting fires in a top floor bedroom, a first floor bedroom and in the stairwell on the ground floor. They then made off from the scene.

Police would now like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or knows who may be responsible.

DC Jat Bunger, of Preston CID, said: “This incident could have been a lot worse and it is lucky that nobody was hurt and the fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties. However it did cause a large amount of damage to the house in question.

“The fires were started in broad daylight and we believe somebody may have been in the area at the time who saw or heard something that didn’t seem quite right. If you have any information, we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident can ring police on (01772) 209746 or 101, quoting log number 979 of July 8th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Preston house blaze ‘started deliberately’