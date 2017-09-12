Preston driver in court accused of ramming police van

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving after allegedly ramming a police van in Preston, say police.

Police tried to stop and speak to the driver of a black Toyota Auris to at the rear of the Adelphi Pub in Adelphi Street at around 4pm on September 1.

He is then alleged to have reversed into a police van.

Andrew Eccles, aged 19, from Raven Street, Preston was charged with dangerous driving and possession of cannabis on Sunday September 10.

A police spokesman said: "Following information received from our appeal regarding our Operational Support Unit carrier being rammed.



"On Sunday September 10 we arrested and formally charged Andrew Eccles and he was remanded in custody."

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact PC 4075 Plummer on 07815 448321